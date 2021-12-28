Watch
News

Actions

Red Cross asking for blood donations, facing 'dangerously low' blood supply

items.[0].image.alt
generic
The hand of a blood donor squeezing a medical rubber ball
News 3 teams up with American Red Cross for Labor of Love blood drive
Posted at 10:59 AM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 10:59:11-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade.

According to the organization's website, some hospitals are deferring patients from major surgery, including organ transplants, due to "dangerously low" blood supplies.

The organization said that to donate whole blood, you must be in good health and feeling well. You also must be at least 16 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. For more information on who is eligible to donate, click here.

In addition, to encourage donation, the Red Cross is offering an exclusive long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last, for people who give blood between December 17 and January 2.

To find a donation site and make an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign