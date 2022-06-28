Red Cross to hold blood drive for Suffolk community

SUFFOLK, Va. - The American Red Cross is set to hold a blood drive for the Suffolk community.

The East Suffolk Recreation Center will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Friday, July 1, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the East Suffolk Recreation Center, 138 South 6th Street.

Donors will receive a Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.

The Red Cross says donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone, and is often used to treat trauma patients.

They say a simple blood donation can help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor. Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or sign up online with sponsor code ESRC.