Red flags flying on Nags Head beach due to threat of rip currents

NAGS HEAD, N.C. - Red "no swimming" flags have been posted on Nags Head's beach Sunday due to the high threat of rip currents.

A posted red flag means swimming in the Atlantic Ocean is prohibited until dangerous conditions subside and the red flags are lowered.

Swimming means any entry into the Atlantic Ocean, whether assisted by a raft, an inflatable device or anything similar in nature.

Anyone using surfboards that are fiberglass and foam, which are at least five feet long and have at least one fin and a leash may enter the water. The same is true for those using a body board and fins (not SCUBA fins) that consist of a foam core encapsulated by a durable hard plastic bottom, a foam top deck and foam side rails. The core of the body board must be made of polyethylene or polypropylene that incorporates stringers for rigidity. A durable coiled leash must be attached securely to the front of the board. However, those using Styrofoam boards or boards affixed with a nylon mesh cover and woven cord leash are not allowed into the water.

In case of ocean-related emergencies dial 911.