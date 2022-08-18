Red 'no swimming' flags posted at Sandbridge in Virginia Beach on Thursday August 18, 2022

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Red "no swimming" flags are posted at Sandbridge Thursday, August 18, 2022, according to the City of Virginia Beach.

Red flags are posted due to the high threat of rip currents.

BE ADVISED: 🚩 Red Flags are up at Sandbridge today, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Heed lifeguard instructions. pic.twitter.com/6S1UEgf1nl — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) August 18, 2022

A posted red flag means swimming in the Atlantic Ocean is prohibited until dangerous conditions subside and the red flags are lowered.

Officials warn swimmers to stay calm if a rip current drags them out. Swimmers should not fight the water because it could make you too tired to swim. Officials say to let the current pull you and then swim parallel to the beach to get out of it.

To people on the beach, keep your eye on the swimmer and try to get them help once the rip current releases them.

Swimming means any entry into the Atlantic Ocean, whether assisted by a raft, an inflatable device, or anything similar in nature.

