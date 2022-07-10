Red 'no swimming' flags posted on Nags Head beach Sunday

NAGS HEAD, N.C. - Red "no swimming" flags are posted on Nags Head's beach Sunday.

Red flags are posted due to the high threat of rip currents.

A posted red flag means swimming in the Atlantic Ocean is prohibited until dangerous conditions subside and the red flags are lowered. Swimming means any entry into the Atlantic Ocean, whether assisted by a raft, an inflatable device, or anything similar in nature.

Nags Head

Officials say those using surfboards that are fiberglass and foam, which are at least five feet long, with at least one fin and a leash, may enter the water. Those using a body board and fins (not SCUBA fins) that consist of a foam core encapsulated by a durable hard plastic bottom, a foam top deck, and foam side rails, can also enter.