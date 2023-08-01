Regent University hosting human trafficking clinic after winning history-making decision

Watch Now
Regent University approves new College of Healthcare Sciences
Posted at 11:49 AM, Aug 01, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Regent University School of Law's Center for Global Justice launched a human trafficking clinic and filed a petition that resulted in a history-making decision by a Virginia court to clear prostitution-related misdemeanor convictions of a survivor of human trafficking, Olivia.

Olivia will speak to the significance of the decision and the impact that the second chance will have on her, and others, future, on August 1st at 4:30 p.m. on campus.

Meg Kelsey, a former Virginia prosecutor and current assistant director of the Center for Global Justice, filed the petition granted under the Virginia vacatur law.

The Center for Global Justice launched the clinic over the summer to help human trafficking survivors by providing free legal representation to those seeking criminal record relief.

The university says the clinic is also working to expand the Virginia vacatur law to include relief for survivors from more types of convictions like larceny, fraud and drug charges.

We will live stream the event in this article once it begins.

