Registered sex offender accused of being on Chesapeake school property has bond hearing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A registered sex offender, who was arrested after state police say he was at a Chesapeake Public School, is expected to have a bond hearing today.

Court documents say Ryan Earley was on the property of Greenbrier Primary School to pick up his two children earlier this month.

It is against the law for a tier three registered sex offender to be on school grounds without special permission, even if it is to pick up their own kids.

Earley pleaded guilty to taking indecent liberties with children under the age of 15 back in 2011.

News 3 first reported this story last Wednesday after speaking with parents who voiced their concerns about a registered sex offender being on school property.

"He's been at the school on multiple occasions and there's documented pictures that have now been removed," said a Chesapeake parent.

Last Thursday, we learned from Virginia State Police that Earley was arrested for violating a Virginia code prohibiting a convicted sex offender from entering school property.

On the same day, we reported that Earley's wife had stepped down from her role as president of the Greenbrier Primary and Intermediate PTA.

Earley's bond hearing is set for 10 a.m.

