Watch Now
News

Actions

Registered sex offender accused of being on Chesapeake school property has bond hearing

Sex offender arrested; PTA president wife resigns
Chesapeake parents ask for answers after they say registered sex offender entered school
Posted at 7:59 AM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 08:01:12-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A registered sex offender, who was arrested after state police say he was at a Chesapeake Public School, is expected to have a bond hearing today.

Court documents say Ryan Earley was on the property of Greenbrier Primary School to pick up his two children earlier this month.

WATCH: Registered sex offender accused of entering Chesapeake school after hours; parents concerned

Chesapeake parents ask for answers after they say registered sex offender entered school

It is against the law for a tier three registered sex offender to be on school grounds without special permission, even if it is to pick up their own kids.

Earley pleaded guilty to taking indecent liberties with children under the age of 15 back in 2011.

News 3 first reported this story last Wednesday after speaking with parents who voiced their concerns about a registered sex offender being on school property.

"He's been at the school on multiple occasions and there's documented pictures that have now been removed," said a Chesapeake parent.

Last Thursday, we learned from Virginia State Police that Earley was arrested for violating a Virginia code prohibiting a convicted sex offender from entering school property.

Chesapeake parents ask for answers after they say registered sex offender entered school

Chesapeake

Registered sex offender arrested by VSP as PTA president wife steps down

Colter Anstaett
6:34 PM, Sep 21, 2023

On the same day, we reported that Earley's wife had stepped down from her role as president of the Greenbrier Primary and Intermediate PTA.

Earley's bond hearing is set for 10 a.m.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV