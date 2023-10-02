Watch Now
Registered sex offender arrested again on 2 more charges of entering Chesapeake school grounds: VSP

ryan earley
Ian Teasley/WTKR
Posted at 6:52 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 18:53:11-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A registered sex offender accused of entering Chesapeake school grounds was arrested for a second time on Monday, according to Virginia State Police.

The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit arrested Ryan T. Earley on two additional charges of violating Code of Virginia 18.2-370.5, which prohibits a convicted sex offender from entering school property.

Earlier this month, News 3 reported that Chesapeake parents were concerned about Earley entering school grounds. Earley's wife is a former PTA president of a Chesapeake primary school who resigned after this news broke.

Virginia State Police say that the new charges stem from the investigation initiated by Chesapeake parents' complaints.

Earley turned himself in at the Chesapeake City Jail and was taken before the magistrate, police said. He was given $4,000 bond and required to follow all previous bond restrictions.

The conditions of Earley's bond require him to stay 1,000 feet away from all schools, wear a GPS tracker for monitoring, and be home from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Additionally, he cannot leave the state or have a firearm.

