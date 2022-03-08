Registration for Suffolk's free lifeguard certification class now open

SUFFOLK, Va. - Are you looking to become a lifeguard this summer?

Suffolk Parks & Recreation is offering free lifeguard certification for anyone who commits to working the 2022 summer season at Suffolk's Cypress Park pool.

Lifeguard candidates will be certified by an American Red Cross instructor.

Classes and lifeguard positions are available to candidates 16 and up and experience isn't required.

Online training must be completed at any time between now and their class session. Candidates then will attend in-person training.

Registration is available now.

Classes will take place on the following dates at the Fort Monroe Community Center in Hampton:



April 4-8 (this is a 5-day class)

April 22-24, April 29-30, and May 1 (this is a 6-day class)

May 6-8, May 13-15 (this is a 6-day class)



Transportation from the Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office, 134 South 6th Street, will be provided.

For more information and to register, contact Meredith Mockler at (757) 514-7254 or mmockler@suffolkva.us.

