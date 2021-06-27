Watch
Registration now open for kids archery clinic at Sleepy Hole Park in Suffolk

Posted at 7:24 PM, Jun 27, 2021
SUFFOLK, Va. - Children now have the chance to learn archery in a three-day clinic at Sleepy Hole Park.

Participants will be able to learn the basics of archery and target shooting. Weather-appropriate clothing, including closed-toe shoes, should be worn.

Participants should also bring a water bottle and a small snack.

The following sessions are available for registration for ages 7 – 11:

  • 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
  • Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
  • Dates: August 2, 4, and 6

The following sessions are available for registration for ages 12 – 17:

  • 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
  • Dates: August 2, 4, and 6

The cost of the clinic is $65 to attend. Bows, arrows, and arm guards will be provided.

Advanced registration is required and can be done here.

