Registration now open for kids archery clinic at Sleepy Hole Park in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Children now have the chance to learn archery in a three-day clinic at Sleepy Hole Park.
Participants will be able to learn the basics of archery and target shooting. Weather-appropriate clothing, including closed-toe shoes, should be worn.
Participants should also bring a water bottle and a small snack.
The following sessions are available for registration for ages 7 – 11:
- 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
- Dates: August 2, 4, and 6
The following sessions are available for registration for ages 12 – 17:
- 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
- Dates: August 2, 4, and 6
The cost of the clinic is $65 to attend. Bows, arrows, and arm guards will be provided.
Advanced registration is required and can be done here.