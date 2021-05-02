Registration open for 2 day virtual conference designed for mental health clinicians

NORFOLK, Va. – A virtual conference is coming to support clinicians preparing for the steady increase of demand for mental health services.

ClinicianFest is a two-day virtual conference that invites clinicians across all industries and fields of discipline on May 6 and May 7.

Organizers say this virtual conference will cover topics ranging from self-care to diversifying portfolios.

Dr. Roz Aker-Black, PsyD, will serve as the keynote speaker for the conference among a host of other experienced service providers.

Organizers say attendees will leave the conference equipped with new strategies to build mental resilience and increase awareness about mental health in the communities they serve.

“Clinicians of all kinds now face a unique opportunity to expand services to connect with the growing population of people that want and need the services we provide,” said presenter and conference host Dr. Camille Adams Jones. “ClinicianFest is every clinician’s chance to kick-start preparation for that surge.”

For more information and to register, click here.

