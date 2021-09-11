Relax with 'Glow and Flow' yoga under the stars at Suffolk park on September 18

SUFFOLK, Va. - Interested in yoga under the stars?

Join Suffolk Parks & Recreation and Nuleeu Fitness for "Glow and Flow," a creative all levels hatha yoga class, under the night sky at Bennett’s Creek Park on Saturday, September 18 from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Flow to the beat of music. Glow sticks and glow jewelry will be provided, and attendees can feel free to dress in white or neon gear if they wish.

The program fee is $15. Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat or towel and water bottle.

This class is intended for people ages 8 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Advanced registration is required and can be done online here.

Bennett's Creek Park is located at 3000 Bennetts Creek Park Road.

For more information, please contact Outdoor Programs Specialist Nakiesha Bridgers by calling (757) 514-4518 or emailing nbridgers@suffolkva.us.