Remainder of football game at Lakeland High School in Suffolk canceled after 'disturbance' among spectators

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police responded to a disturbance during a football game at Lakeland High School in the 200 block of Kenyon Road Friday night.

Officers working security at the game responded to the disturbance, which involved spectators at the event, around 8:40 p.m.

The department says the responding officers were able to address the situation, which, contrary to some posts circulating on social media, did not involve a shooting.

The rest of the game was canceled amid the incident. As of 10:30 p.m. officers are still on scene.

No injuries were reported.

The police department says its officers routinely work security at sporting events at high schools in the Suffolk Public Schools district.

