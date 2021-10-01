Remaining length of old Bonner Bridge opens as fishing pier

OUTER BANKS, N.C. - The Cape Hatteras National Seashore officially opened the Bonner Bridge Pier to the public at 8 a.m. Friday.

According to a release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the new pier is the remaining 1,046 feet of the old Bonner Bridge, which was replaced by the Marc Basnight Bridge in 2019.

The remaining length of the Bonner Bridge was retrofitted to become a fee-free fishing and pedestrian pier.

"Welcome to the Outer Banks' newest fishing hotspot, just in time for some great fall fishing!" NCDOT tweeted.