Remembering Tyneka Johnson: Walmart worker killed in mass shooting was 'loving, beautiful soul'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- A 22-year-old woman who was killed in a mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart is being remembered by a friend as a "real loving, beautiful soul."

Tyneka Johnson was one of six employees shot and killed by store manager, 31-year-old Andre Bing, Tuesday night before he turned the gun on himself, investigators said. Several others were injured in the shooting and two are still recovering in the hospital.

Thomas Jones told CBS 6 that Johnson was a "really good friend" of his and only wanted the best for him and everyone around her.

"Tyneka taught me a lot in these last couple years about life. She always wanted me to be so kind to others," Jones wrote in a social media tribute to Johnson. "Her smile lit up every room I was in when we’d come in contact, no matter whether it was over the phone or in person."

CBS News Tyneka Johnson

Jones said Johnson was the good in his heart, keeping him balanced and sane.

"The friendship we shared will never be matched or replaced. She showed me how you really [are supposed] to love somebody," Jones said.

Johnson's aunt Sonya told CBS News earlier this week that losing Johnson was a "pain you can't even describe."

"How do you know you go out to go to work and you not coming home?" Sonya said.



In addition to Johnson, 70-year-old Randall Blevins, 43-year-old Lorenzo Gamble, 38-year-old Brian Pendleton, 52-year-old Kellie Pyle and 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron were killed in the shooting. Police said the first shots fired by the gunman were in the store's breakroom.

News 3 Victims of Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting

Police and the FBI completed their crime scene investigation Saturday at the Walmart. Chesapeake officials said the company will determine the next steps surrounding the store's future.

"We’ll continue focusing our attention on offering support to our associates, families and loved ones in every way possible. We will work very closely with our associates and rely on their input to determine the best time to reopen the store," Walmart said in a statement Saturday.

A motive remains unclear, but a "death note" found on Bing's phone and released by Chesapeake officials claimed that he had issues with some associates who would "laugh at" and "mock" him.

However, a former Walmart supervisor who worked closely with a majority of the deceased told CBS 6, WTKR's sister station, none of the employees were a "threat" to the suspect. She described the employees as kind, always smiling, and many kept to themselves.

Jones said he has cried every day since Johnson's death but will continue to honor her name.

"See you on the other side baby girl," Jones wrote. "I love you forever. This hurt won’t ever go away."

