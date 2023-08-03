Watch Now
Rep. Bobby Scott delivers $3 million to Chesapeake for city's first aquatics center

Posted at 1:02 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 13:02:17-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Rep. Bobby Scott delivered $3 million in federal funds to the City of Chesapeake that will be used to construct the city's first aquatics center.

The center will be at the Cuffee Community Center next to Campostella Square Park.

On Thursday, August 3, Rep. Scott presented the check with other local leaders, including Mayor Rick West.

"Having heard from our community for several years that public swimming pools are very important...our council decided to move forward and make it a priority," said Mayor West.

Details on the facility's completion have not been released yet.

