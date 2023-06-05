Rep. Bobby Scott meets with minority & woman-owned small business leaders in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On Friday, May 26, Portsmouth Public Schools’ Minority and Woman Business Enterprise (M/WBE) Advisory Committee hosted its Small Business Roundtable with Congressman Bobby Scott at Portsmouth City Hall.

At the roundtable, Rep. Scott heard about the needs of M/WBEs, with a focus on how their business operations were impacted by the pandemic.

During the pandemic, the advisory committee worked with over 300 local M/WBEs, and continues to do so as businesses try to stay afloat despite changes brought on by COVID-19.

One of the topics Rep. Scott discussed with M/WBE business leaders was small business loans given during the pandemic. He says his office is committed to ensuring that circumstances surrounding the repayment of loans are fair for small businesses across the board.

“Some people got loans that were forgiven, some people have loans that need to be paid back. We’re going to see if everybody can get on the same level playing field,” said Rep. Scott.

