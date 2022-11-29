Rep. Donald McEachin passes away at 61 after battle with colorectal cancer

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Congressman Donald McEachin (D - Richmond) passed away on Monday at the age of 61.

Tara Rountree, McEachin's Chief of Staff, said that the congressman passed following a battle with colorectal cancer.

McEachin was first elected to Virginia's 4th District in 2016. Earlier this month, he was reelected for his fourth term in Congress where he lent his voice and support to protecting civil rights and LGBTQ protections.

He was also outspoken for equality, curbing gun violence and environmental protection.

According to The Washington Post, he was the third-ever African American to represent Virginia in the U.S. House.

McEachin is survived by his wife, Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin.

Earlier this month, McEachin attended a premiere for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" where he shared his personal health battles in a packed theater.

"I can't stress to you enough the importance of early detection," McEachin said. "I know many of you have watched my journey and I've had a number of health issues. Nearly every one of the issues he's had is related to the radiation he had to deal with my colon cancer, my rectal cancer actually."

He urged the crowd to get regular exams.

"Don't fool around. Don't go through my journey. Go to the doctor," McEachin said.

Rountree shared the following statement on Monday night.