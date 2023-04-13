Rep. Jen Kiggans discusses appointment wait times with VA leadership

HAMPTON, Va. — If a veteran tries to book a primary care appointment at the Hampton VA Medical Center, the average wait time for new patients is 49 days for new patients and 7 days for existing patients, according to the VA's website.

On Thursday morning, Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia) met with the Hampton VA's staff and leadership about the wait times and other issues related to veteran healthcare.

"One of the complains we hear about is wait times for appointments," Kiggans told News 3 following a tour of the VA campus.

"My job is to say you're doing a good job in these ways, but there are some room for improvements," Kiggans said of her meeting.

Kiggans reported the reason for the wait times is a staffing shortage, which is not unique to the Hampton VA.

"More workforce and more space" are what she said the staff told her is needed.

"I think if we can get them some of those things they are asking for, then we can improve some of these issues that our veterans are complaining about," she said.

In addition to her work on the Veterans Affairs Committee, News 3 also talked with Kiggans about other issues facing the military.

She's also a member of the Armed Services Committee and has been following the reports of suicides among local sailors.

She says she will soon introduce legislation to try and help the situation.

"We have some higher level briefs that we are going to be having to make sure the Navy is putting some changes in place. Our bill is going to be concerned with mandates for psych screenings," she said.

She also expressed concerns with the budget the Navy has proposed for the next year.

Naval leaders are calling for the decommissioning of 11 ships and funding for nine new ships.

She worries the U.S. isn't keeping pace with China.

"In my opinion, we've got some catch-up work to do. This is not the time to cut defense spending. This is the time for me to be very protective of our defense spending. I want to grow our Navy," she said.