Rep. Jen Kiggans lays out her priorities for time in Congress

NORFOLK, Va. - Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) is now in her third week on the job, representing Hampton Roads. It follows a chaotic start as it took Republicans 15 votes to elect Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker.

"Congress is not the state Senate, where I grew up in politics, so for me it was frustrating. We don't do things like we do in the Virginia General Assembly," Kiggans told News 3 Thursday in her first interview since taking office. "We do have a slimmer majority than I think the Republicans thought we would have in the House, so I wish we could've gotten together sooner, but it was an education."

Kiggans, a Navy veteran, will serve on the House Armed Services Committee, as well as the Natural Resources Committee and the Veterans Affairs Committee.

Kiggans defeated Democrat Elaine Luria in last fall's election to flip the Second Congressional District to Republicans.

Some conservative members of Congress have signaled they'd like to see the defense budget cut. News 3 asked Kiggans how she would respond to them.

"Not the time for defense cuts," Kiggans answered. "I am not a supporter of that. I think that there are other areas where we can talk about cutting spending."

Talks about those cuts could happen as Congress debates whether to raise the debt ceiling again. The federal government reached its borrowing limit Thursday, but the Treasury Department is taking measures to prevent the U.S. from defaulting on its debt through June.

"In my own house, I have to budget for things. I have to pay my bills. There are consequences if I don't pay my bills, so I don't understand why the federal government can't be held to similar consequences," she said.

News 3 asked Kiggans if that meant she wouldn't support raising the debt ceiling.

"There's a discussion to be had. I want to listen," she answered.

While those discussions continue, Kiggans is making a push to address mental health in the military following the suicides of several local Sailors over the last year.

"I think there's some positive changes we could make. I'm glad the Navy is prioritizing mental healthcare, but we need to look at the specifics of why those groups - I know that quality of life issues are something we can improve on for all our Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen," she said.

More information will be released on that in the future as she continues to get settled into office. "It's a great honor to be up there. I can't wait to get to work."