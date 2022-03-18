Over $2 million in funding announced to combat homelessness in Virginia Beach

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The COVID-19 pandemic caused a surge in housing costs and a rise in unemployment, leaving nearly 600,000 families unhoused in 2020, according to the National Alliance.

Some Virginia representatives are stepping in to end homelessness and fix other problems caused by the pandemic.

Virginia representative Elaine Luria announced $2 million dollars in funding from the Department of Housing And Urban Development to help organizations across Hampton roads help people experiencing homelessness.

The grant comes soon after Virginia Beach Police shared photos of a homeless camp cleanup that they’ve been monitoring for months.

According to Luria, the funding from The Department of Housing and Urban Development will help nonprofits get people off the streets and into permanent housing options.

Rep. Elaine Luria says, “serving in the military I have definitely met and worked with and have sailors work for me who's families came from difficult situations where they grew up without having a secure home and just understanding the challenges that prevent families, young people with the ability to be successful in life.”

The funding is part of the $2.6 billion from the Continuum of Care Competition Awards where Virginia will receive more than $34 million for various projects across the commonwealth.

Here is a breakdown of the funding awarded to Virginia’s Second Congressional District:

Norfolk



Shelter Plus Care FY21 $595,774

Virginia Beach:



Samaritan House - Rapid Re-Housing 1, 2, 3 and 5 (5 is for domestic violence) $691,383

Community Alternatives Management Group, Inc. - CAMG 34 FY2021 $416,746

LGBT Life Center - CHAP Virginia Beach Expansion Renewal FY21 $209,285

StandUp For Kids - SUFK Youth RRH $126,178

The Planning Council - FY2021 VB HMIS Project $62,721

Judeo-Christian Outreach Center - JCOC Affordable Housing $61,888

City of Virginia Beach - CoC Planning Grant $53,169

Virginia Beach Community Development Corporation - Renewed Hope $134,162

Virginia Beach Community Development Corporation - New Haven $13,173

Virginia Beach Community Development Corporation - Veterans First $77,473

Newport News, Hampton/Virginia Peninsula:

