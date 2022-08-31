Rep. Luria announces over $380K in security funding for 3 local places of worship

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Congresswoman Elaine Luria has announced thousands of dollars in federal funding will be going to three places of worship in Hampton Roads.

The money is coming from the Nonprofit Security Grant Program.

Jewish Family Services of Tidewater in Virginia Beach is getting $150,000. Temple Beth El of Williamsburg will receive nearly $140,000. Lastly, Virginia Beach's Temple Emanuel will get $90,000.

The money will be used to help add security at places that could be at risk of targeted attacks.

“Violence has no place in our society, and the rise in threats to places of worship and religious nonprofits across the country is alarming,” Rep. Luria said. “I am proud to announce more of this funding for these community and religious groups to bolster their security, protect Coastal Virginians, and allow people to safely gather.”

NSGP provides funding support for target hardening and security and seeks to integrate the preparedness activities of nonprofit organizations with broader state and local preparedness efforts.

