Rep. Luria, community leaders host affordable housing forum in Eastern Shore

EASTERN SHORE, Va. - Rep. Elaine Luria is hosting a forum to discuss affordable housing on the Eastern Shore.

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA), the Eastern Shore Regional Housing Coalition Virginia Housing, DHCD, USDA Rural Development, and local partners are hosting a Housing Developers forum with community leaders and stakeholders.

The forum started at 1 p.m., Monday afternoon.

They are discussing affordable housing on the Eastern Shore. The forum's focus is to identify the barriers and solutions to providing affordable housing on the Eastern Shore and in rural Virginia.

News 3 is attending the forum to learn more about how community leaders plan to provide more affordable housing and will update this story as more information comes.