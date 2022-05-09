Watch
News

Actions

Rep. Luria, community leaders host affordable housing forum in Eastern Shore

thumbnail_image0 (7).jpg
WTKR
thumbnail_image0 (7).jpg
Posted at 3:09 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 15:09:21-04

EASTERN SHORE, Va. - Rep. Elaine Luria is hosting a forum to discuss affordable housing on the Eastern Shore.

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA), the Eastern Shore Regional Housing Coalition Virginia Housing, DHCD, USDA Rural Development, and local partners are hosting a Housing Developers forum with community leaders and stakeholders.

The forum started at 1 p.m., Monday afternoon.

They are discussing affordable housing on the Eastern Shore. The forum's focus is to identify the barriers and solutions to providing affordable housing on the Eastern Shore and in rural Virginia.

News 3 is attending the forum to learn more about how community leaders plan to provide more affordable housing and will update this story as more information comes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home