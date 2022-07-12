VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A local congressional leader is pushing for national funding for local projects.

Rep. Elaine Luria has drafted requests for funding for 14 Coastal Virginia projects, including $5.5 million to build an Air Force Reserve Intelligence Facility on Joint Base Langley-Eustis and $1.5 million to upgrade law enforcement training facilities in Virginia Beach.

Luria has also requested more than $400,000 to help the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore distribute food across the region.

These requests will now move to the House Appropriations Committee.

“Community Project Funding awards continue to invest federal funds into the most pressing needs of our communities, and I am proud to announce the inclusion another double-digit investment for projects throughout Coastal Virginia. The more than $19 million for 14 projects will create good-paying jobs, improve our infrastructure, expand critical community services, and make Hampton Roads safer,” Rep. Luria said. “I will continue to deliver for Coastal Virginia and work to bring back taxpayer dollars that invest in our communities and spur economic development throughout the region.”

According to Luria's office, the following projects are included in Luria's funding requests:

Air Force Reserve Intelligence Facility, requested by the Air Force Reserve on Joint Base Langley-Eustis



Amount requested: $5,500,000

Project description: The funding would construct a new facility on Joint Base Langley-Eustis to provide workspace for briefings, classroom and training, administration, storage, and customer service for the Air Force Reserve Intelligence Group and three squadrons.

City of Virginia Beach Law Enforcement Training Facilities Upgrades, requested by the City of Virginia Beach



Amount requested: $1,500,000

Project description: The funding would be used to repair, upgrade, and enhance law enforcement facilities within the City of Virginia Beach. These facilities will provide unique training opportunities for new recruits and veteran officers at the local, state, and federal level who are tasked with serving the Commonwealth of Virginia residents, businesses and visitors.

Duffy’s Lane Transit Transfer Center Relocation, requested by the City of Norfolk



Amount requested: $500,000

Project description: The funding would be used to construct a Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) Bus Transfer Center on W. Ocean View Avenue at a highly visible location to ensure a safer environment for bus patrons. The existing transfer center serves approximately 1,000 daily customers and is the system’s 16th busiest transfer station. The project includes improving safety with a concrete bus pull-in pad with curb and gutter, widened sidewalk, covered bus shelters, bike racks, site lighting, and infrastructure for surveillance cameras and landscaping.

Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence Hope Harbor, requested by the Eastern Shore Coalition against Domestic Violence



Amount requested: $250,000

Project description: The funding would be used to support the renovation of a three-building property that will be home to the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s emergency shelter for survivors of domestic violence and assault. The funding would also be used to hire new staff.

Eastern Shore Mobile Food Distribution Project, requested by the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore



Amount requested: $447,600

Project description: The funding would be used to purchase a vehicle, hire staff, and secure food for the food bank. This would allow the food bank to deliver goods to residents in the most remote areas of the Eastern Shore.



Emergency Operations Center (EOC) IT Modernization, requested by the City of Virginia Beach



Amount requested: $1,482,900

Project description: The funding would be used to purchase IT equipment to complete the mobile Emergency Operations Center. Completion of this project would enhance operational readiness, support continuity of operations, and strengthen the City’s resiliency to natural and human-caused emergencies.

Exmore Sewage Collection System, requested by Northampton County



Amount requested: $750,000

Project description: The funding would be used to rebuild the sanitary sewer collection system and expand the system to provide service for affordable housing units, apartments, and commercial buildings. The project will provide for the installation of approximately 85,000 linear feet of service lines and force mains throughout the town for additional commercial and residential growth without impacting open space and environmentally sensitive areas of the county.



Laskin Road Phase I-B, requested by the City of Virginia Beach



Amount requested: $2,000,000

Project description: The funding would be used for roadway improvements along the existing alignment of Laskin Road from Red Robin Road to Oriole Drive for a length of approximately 0.6 miles, as well as minor improvements at Birdneck Road. Improvements to Laskin Road will widen the four-lane plus frontage road facility to a traditional six-lane divided facility with a raised median as well as a sidewalk and shared-use path for bicycles and pedestrians.



Little Machipongo River, Virginia, requested by the USACE Army Corps Norfolk District



Amount requested: $1,945,000

Project description: The funding would be used to dredge the federally designated shallow draft waterway and provide waterway access to the community of Willis Wharf, VA.

Mt. Nebo and Bailey Neck Broadband Expansion, requested by the Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority



Amount requested: $196,269

Project description: The funding will be used to construct a total of 8.16 miles of broadband network in Bailey Neck and Mount Nebo areas of Onancock, Virginia. The extended line would pass a total of 117 new homes.

Nimmo Parkway Phase VII-B, requested by the City of Virginia Beach



Amount requested: $3,000,000

Project description: The funding would be used to improve access to Sandbridge and provide a more resilient hurricane evacuation route for the Sandbridge residents. This project involves construction of a two-lane undivided roadway with shoulders, on-road bike lanes, and a single shared-use path.



Virginia Beach Trail, requested by the City of Virginia Beach



Amount requested: $750,000

Project description: The funding would be used to construct an at-grade 10-foot-wide paved shared use path. The path is a 3-mile segment that will connect to Norfolk’s Tide and HRT bus system, traverse past the CVB Housing Resource Center, continue through two federally designated Opportunity Zones and Town Center, and terminate at Constitution Drive.

Wachapreague Sewer Line & Pump Station, requested by the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission



Amount requested: $750,000

Project description: The funding would be used to bring public sewer service to the Town of Wachapreague. The project includes construction of a sewer line connecting to the Hampton Roads Sanitation District system, construction of a pump station on property donated to the town, and installation of a collection system. The project will allow the Town of Wachapreague to meet current and future wastewater management needs, where no public service connection is currently available.



Williamsburg African American Heritage Trail, requested by the City of Williamsburg

