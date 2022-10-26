Rep. Luria, Sen. Kiggans debate gas prices, economy, abortion, 2020 election

NORFOLK, Va. — Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Virginia) and her challenger, Republican State Sen. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach), squared off in their third and final debate Tuesday night on WTKR News 3. It's race that's being watched closely across the country.

FULL DEBATE: Watch the debate for Virginia's 2nd Congressional District between Elaine Luria and Jen Kiggans

Luria and Kiggans offered a spirited debate, and it gave the candidates plenty of time to outline their differences.

The two sparred on a number of topics including gas prices.

"I know my opponent talks about an all-of-the-above approach," Kiggans said. "But I think she believes all of the above except for the oil and gas industry, which we've seen be over-regulated and taxed."

"I think clearly my opponent does not understand how oil prices are essentially controlled globally," Luria said.

Luria and Kiggans then went back and forth on the issue of abortion.

"She makes allegations I didnt answer the question," Kiggans said. "I believe I've answered the question that I support codifying Roe in a way very similar to Virginia law."

Luria questioned whether Kiggans supports a national ban. Kiggans said the issue should be left to the states.

"There's a reason this has really been a one-issue campaign, a smear campaign, lying about my position on abortion," Kiggans said. That's because I feel like my opponent is an extremist on abortion."

The issue of whether Joe Biden fairly won the 2020 election also continues to be a hot topic.

"My opponent continues to jump on board the election denier train, and will not clearly state that the 2020 election resulted in a free and fair election," Luria said.

"Yes, Joe Biden is the President of the United States. I've said it time and time again," Kiggans said. It's a game the media likes to play. They like to ask me every time I talk 'is Joe Biden the president?' Yes, he's destroying the country."

Regarding the U.S. military, Kiggans said Luria hasn't done enough to secure more defense funding.

"She says she's bucking the Biden budget," Kiggans said. Well, you've been in the majority party with the president and you haven't gotten it done. So now you need to be replaced and i can't wait to do that."

Luria said she's fought for increases in both the Trump and Biden administrations.

"It was on a bipartisan basis working with the ranking Republican member Mike Rogers from Alabama that I got $37 billion added," Luria said. "Congress has been working on building a stronger shipbuilding plan. I've been very vocal on this issue."

In the end, the candidates used the how to show why they would be the better choice for the district.

"We must get our countries, our lives and our businesses back on the right track, and we must have a change in leadership in the halls of Congress," Kiggans said. "That starts with flipping this district and firing Nancy Pelosi."

"There is so much more work left to be done," Lura said. "I really am proud the voters of the second district have placed their confidence in me and our team over the last four years, and I look forward to being able to continue that work and build on that work."

The campaigns each released the following statements after Tuesday night's debate:

Congresswoman Elaine Luria’s campaign manager Kate Fegley released the following statement on the Congresswoman’s decisive third and final VA-02 debate win tonight:



“Once again, Congresswoman Luria highlighted her record of working together across the aisle to find solutions to the challenges we face and delivering for Coastal Virginia, not hollow talking points. The Congresswoman looks forward to continuing her work to expand health care for veterans, secure billions in defense investments to stand up to China, protect the right to choose, and lower costs for working families in Congress.



“Jen Kiggans made clear again tonight that she’ll be a rubber stamp for some of the most extreme voices in her party. She does not have any ideas or solutions and tries to hide her extreme positions from the people of Coastal Virginia. Throughout this campaign, she has taken a turn to the right by supporting a national abortion ban and refusing to recognize that Joe Biden was elected President of the United States. Now, her party leaders are promising to force cuts to Social Security and Medicare, and she’s stood shoulder-to-shoulder with them every step of the way. Jen Kiggans is too extreme, and the people of Coastal Virginia deserve better.”



From Luria's campaign

