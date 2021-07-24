Watch
News

Actions

Rep. Luria's pro-Navy, centrist identity may get Jan. 6 test

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Helber/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2019, file photo Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., speaks to participants in a USO Pathfinder program in Virginia Beach, Va. Luria has built a reputation as pro-military and proud moderate in one of the nation's most Navy- and Defense Department-dependent swing districts. But she's also agreed to join a House committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which could raise uncomfortable questions about links between the military and extremist groups and test her centrist credentials. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Elaine Luria
Posted at 3:21 PM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 15:21:57-04

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria has built a reputation as pro-military and proudly moderate in one of the nation's most Navy- and Defense Department-dependent swing districts.

But she's also agreed to join a House committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which could raise uncomfortable questions about links between the military and extremist groups and test her centrist credentials.

Luria, a 20-year Navy veteran and nuclear-trained surface warfare officer, insists the committee can stay bipartisan.

But with the prospects of a close midterm election battle next year already looming, the political blowback could still have a lasting effect.

Related: Rep. Luria discusses Jan. 6 committee, military budget

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections