Repair work still ongoing at Seaview Loft apartments, reoccupation conditions released

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Repair work remains incomplete and residents still cannot return to the Seaview Lofts following a court hearing on Thursday morning.

The building's owner, Seaview Apartments LLC, once again appeared in court for a status hearing. The head of the company, Ben Weinstein, was also there again along with his attorneys.

During the hearing, the judge read a letter signed by the city's Director of the Department of Codes Compliance and the city's Chief Fire Marshall.

In the letter, the two summarize the ongoing repairs being made to the building. On the elevator system, the letter says additional parts are needed in order for the elevators to be able to pass inspection.

On the HVAC system, additional information is needed on the permit, which the city has requested from the contractor.

The fire alarm panel passed inspection on August 9, according to the letter, but additional electrical work is needed on lighting in the stairwell to make it up-to-code.

Click here to read the full letter provided by the City of Newport News.

Outside of court, an attorney for the owner said they are doing all they can to get the building fixed.

The owner continues to be fined $1,000 a day until the issues are fixed.

The next status hearing on the building will be August 22 at 8:30 am.

Click here to read our previous coverage on Seaview Lofts.