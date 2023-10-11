Repairs begin on 103-year-old Hampton carousel

HAMPTON, Va. — The 103-year-old Hampton carousel is a staple in the community and construction recently began to make much needed repairs.

The carousel was first built by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company in 1920. It was installed at Buckroe Beach that same year.

It has hand-carved horses, oil paintings and other forms of artistry.

City of Hampton

“This creature, this carousel, represents so many happy memories of Hampton citizens from 1920 right until 1985," said Hampton History Museum curator Allen Hoilman. "It took a little break and we have been making Hamptonians smile since 1991.”

Ohio-based company Carousels and Carvings is undertaking the $97,000 project.

“These parts aren’t made anymore, there are so few of these left no one makes parts, so they are having to take the gyrods and jumper pulls from here back to their shop in Ohio and manufacture new ones,” said city of Hampton spokesperson Robin McCormick.

The carousel has been closed to the public since summer of 2022, and McCormick said there's no timeline for when construction will be complete.