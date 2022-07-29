Watch Now
News

Actions

Repairs underway after Ghent fire damages Cox network in Norfolk

Router Internet
Charles Krupa/AP
FILE- In this June 19, 2018, file photo a router and internet switch are displayed in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Router Internet
Posted at 4:28 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 16:28:17-04

NORFOLK, Va. - An early Friday morning fire caused damage to the Cox network in the Ghent area of Norfolk.

According to Cox, the fire caused significant damage to their local facilities and fiber optic network in the area. Their teams are working to currently resolve the issue.

As crews continue to work, Cox says customers in Norfolk may experience intermittent outages as they repair and replace the damaged lines.

For the most up-to-date information on restoration, customers should log in to the Cox app.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

untitleddocument (13).png

Coast Live

Coast Comedy Live to begin airing on News 3 July 29