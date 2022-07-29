Repairs underway after Ghent fire damages Cox network in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - An early Friday morning fire caused damage to the Cox network in the Ghent area of Norfolk.

According to Cox, the fire caused significant damage to their local facilities and fiber optic network in the area. Their teams are working to currently resolve the issue.

As crews continue to work, Cox says customers in Norfolk may experience intermittent outages as they repair and replace the damaged lines.

For the most up-to-date information on restoration, customers should log in to the Cox app.

