VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers went to Plaza Middle School on December 2 at 10:17 a.m. in response to a report about a student who may have had a weapon.

After clearing the inside and outside of the school, police found no weapon. They also said all students and staff were safe and no one was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation, and authorities are looking into where the threats came from. Stay with News 3 for updates.