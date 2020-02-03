NORFOLK, Va. - Drivers in Hampton Roads are losing out on more than $1,700 per person due to the state of the transportation system, according to a new report by a transportation nonprofit group called TRIP.

Bumpy roads can cause damage to cars, crashes that cost people money and loss of productivity due to traffic, the report says. "The quality of a region's transportation system is absolutely vital to people's quality of life on a day-to-day basis," said Rocky Moretti, the Director of Policy and Research.

TRIP's report warns things will only get worse. Right now, Virginia relies on a gas tax to help fund transportation projects. With electric and more fuel efficient cars becoming more and more prevalent, TRIP predicts the Commonwealth will see lower revenues from the tax.

"The demand is to make further improvements on this heavily traveled system. Unfortunately, one of your primary sources of that funding is eroding very quickly," said Moretti. "That's the challenge the state faces."

Bumpy roads are a problem on local roads, including in Norfolk, where residents have made complaints about the condition of Tidewater Drive, Vice Mayor Martin Thomas said on Facebook. There are potholes and cracking in the roadway.

A road repair contractor has a work order and is scheduling repairs, Thomas said.

Moving forward, TRIP says state leaders will have to come up with a solution to help keep the area moving in a safe manner.

