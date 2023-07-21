Reported Syphilis cases soar in Virginia; Hampton Roads doctor weighs in

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — According to the Virginia Department of Health, reported syphilis cases have soared, making it the highest it's been in over 3 decades.

Health leaders say one of the biggest concerns with the spread is that it's infecting more women than ever before and their babies. But what's driving this surge? News 3 spoke with a doctor to find out.

"Syphilis can definitely be the great imitator because nobody would think, in the cases that I've diagnosed, thinks that's what happening" said Dr. Dana Mincer, Primary Care Physician, board certified in family practice.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection that develops in 4 stages: Primary, secondary, latent and tertiary.

"In between primary and secondary you can have rashes on the palms and soles so it's sort of systemic symptoms, and if that goes untreated it actually enters the stage called the latent stage, which you wouldn't even know your sick. That's when a lot of people tend to spread it," said Dr. Mincer.

In the first four months of 2023, reported cases of syphilis were 22% higher than in the first four months of 2022 in the state. Yet a big concern from the VDH is the spread infecting more women than ever before including their babies.

"Complications can be pretty severe. Babies can be born and it can be a still birth. Babies can have neurological deficits when their born and it's a problem, but the good news is it's preventable," said Dr. Mincer.

In Virginia from January to May of 2023, there have been 766 cases.

Recent data News 3 gathered from the VDH break down Hampton Roads through the first 6 months of this year. The Norfolk health district having 67 reported cases, the highest in all of the 7 cities.

"The biggest thing that you can do to prevent it is wear protection," said Dr. Mincer.

Dr. Mincer says there's a shortage of the medicine used to treat syphilis, called penicillin, but people shouldn't fret. With other medication available like doxycycline, she says the infection is treatable.