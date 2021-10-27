Resident and responding deputies taken to hospital after York Co. fire

YORK Co., Va. - Crews responded to a fire early Wednesday morning.

Around 4 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Halle’s Run to check on the welfare of an individual believed to be at the residence.

When deputies arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from a second story window. The first two responding deputies said they went into the home and removed an unconscious female occupant from inside the smoke filled home.

They then gave her medical aid.

Two additional deputies arrived on scene and conducted a second search of the home for additional persons and none were found.

The female was transported by York County Medics to Riverside Regional Medical Center. York County Medics also evaluated deputies for smoke inhalation.

Three of the four required medical treatment and one Deputy was transported to the hospital and was released within a couple of hours, officials said.

Sheriff Diggs told the deputies, “I just want to thank you for your courageous actions this morning. You risked your own lives running into a burning home to save a young woman. Your bravery is to be commended.”