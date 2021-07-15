Resident escapes through second-story window after Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Two adults and one child have been forced out of their home after a fire damaged their home in the 1100 block of Plantation Lakes Circle in the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake Thursday afternoon.

The homeowner reported a fire on the first floor of their two-story home at 3:33 p.m.

Firefighters with the Chesapeake Fire Department arrived on scene five minutes later to find smoke coming from the house.

The only person who was at home at the time of the fire escaped through a second floor window and was not hurt.

The fire was contained to the first floor but caused enough damage to prevent the family from immediately going back.

The fire was called under control at 3:55 p.m. The Virginia Beach Fire Department helped by providing automatic aid.

Virginia Beach Engine 19 rescued a dog, which is expected to make a full recovery.

The residents have made their own lodging arrangements.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

