Residential Fire in Suffolk, no injuries

Posted at 9:44 AM, Jan 03, 2022
SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene of a residential structure fire Monday, January 3, 2022, in the 200 block of North Lloyd Street.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 7:52 a.m.

The first unit arrived on the scene at 7:57 a.m. and found a single story residence with heavy fire showing from the back of the residence.

The fire is believed to have started in the bedroom.

The fire was marked under control at 8:15 a.m.

The resident of the home along with a dog had been evacuated prior to the Fire Department’s arrival.

Responding units included Engine 3, Ladder 3, Medic 3, EMS 1, Engine 2, Rescue 1, Battalion 1, Engine 1, and Safety 1 as well as Suffolk Police units.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

