Residential fire in Virginia Beach leaves 2 adults, 2 children & 1 dog displaced: VBFD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A fire at a two-story home has displaced two adults, two children and a dog, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department (VBFD).

On Sunday, March 19 just after 4 p.m., units were dispatched to the home in the 5300 block of Club Head Road, said VBFD. That's located near Cypress Point Country Club.

Upon arrival, crews found the home’s garage “fully engulfed with heavy smoke and flames,” said VBFD. The fire escalated and quickly spread to the rest of the home, the department added.

The fire was declared under control by the department just after 4:40 p.m. VBFD says two adults, two children and one dog are displaced. One firefighter rescued the dog when crews were responding to the fire.

There were no reported injuries to the home’s residents or the firefighters.

VBFD says investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.