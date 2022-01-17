Residents across Hampton Roads experience power outages caused by heavy rains, winds

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Our region was impacted by heavy rains and winds Sunday, causing major flooding and power outages in certain areas.

Dominion Energy crews are currently trying to restore power to part of the East Ocean View area of Norfolk. They say crews are battling high winds and rain.

Dominion Energy says about 1,600 residential and commercial customers are experiencing power outages. As of 9:30 p.m., over 9,000 people across the Hampton Roads area are without power.

The following cities in the Southeastern region experienced outages with numbers reaching over 11,000 around 9 p.m.:

