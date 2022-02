NORFOLK, Va. - Crews responded to a two-alarm apartment fire on Sunday in the city of Norfolk.

Around 3:30 p.m., the fire was reported at 100 Suburban Pkwy.

Some residents were evacuated and some were 'protecting in place' as of Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there is no further information at this time.

