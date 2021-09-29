Residents fed up with speeders in Crossroads area of Norfolk, working with city for solution

NORFOLK, VA - Cars and motorcycles have slammed into houses and residents are worried about kids playing in the area, their pets, and even themselves.

Speeding has become a huge problem in one area of Norfolk.

"This is literally Indy 500 some nights," said resident Gary Flaskegaard.

Flaskegaard showed News 3 ring camera video of a car slamming into a house on Old Oceanview Road just last month.

"One instance my neighbor lost their house new house there because a car went through the house and stopped in the backyard," he said.

Flaskegaard, with the Crossroads Civic League even had a motorcycle slam into his home on Chesapeake Boulevard.

"I am thinking jersey walls now for my yard," he said.

Speeding has become such an issue in this community, Flaskegaard decided it was time to accelerate this problem up to city hall. The community fought hard for visible lit up speed signs that show how fast you are going. They have been up for 3 weeks on both Old Oceanview and Chesapeake Blvd.

"They have clocked cars at 100 miles per hour," he said.

"Speeding has been one of our number one complaints we have throughout the city especially in neighborhoods," said Amy Inman with Norfolk's Department of Transporatation.

The city isn't sitting in neutral though, they have actually put up more than two dozen of the visual reminders throughout different communities in hopes to prevent these damages to home or worse, injuries to people.

"Do you have children, think about children playing on this street," said Flaskegaard.

The city is now working with Norfolk Police to monitoring these speed zones in addition to the signage.