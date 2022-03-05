Residents in Chowan Co. advised to boil water to kill diseases after outages, pressure issues

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. - Chowan County residents may need to boil their water after areas reported experiencing water pressure and outage issues.

County officials report that water consumers, in all areas south of US Highway 17 in Chowan County are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages due to an outage in the area of Shannonhouse Road.

Crews are currently working to restore service in the area. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system reportedly increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Officials advise when water service is fully restored consumers to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Boiling for one minute is expected to kill any disease-causing organisms that may be in the water.

This advisory is in effect until further notice.