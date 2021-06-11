Residents in two York Co. areas alerted about racoons with rabies

The Peninsula Health District is notifying residents of Seven Hollys Drive and Link Road in the Dare area of York County, and residents of of Quarter Track and Chinquapin Orchard in the Calthrop Neck area of York County that raccoons have tested positive for rabies in those areas.

Anyone having information regarding any exposure to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) should contact the Environmental Health office of the Peninsula Health Department at (757) 594-7340. Health officials said exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal. After hours, please contact the York County Animal Services at (757) 890-3621.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease that is carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid 1980’s. The local office of environmental health services said they will be contacting the immediate neighbors as well as any civic or homeowner’s association that serves the community.

Health officials shared these four important rabies prevention guidelines:

1. Vaccinate your pets.

2. Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.

3. Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.

4. Do not feed your pets outside, leave trash uncovered, or do anything that may attract wild animals to your property.