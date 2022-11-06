Residents of mobile home park behind Newport News airport say goodbye to homes after being forced to move out

Dozens of people living in a mobile home park behind the Newport News Williamsburg International Airport are saying goodbye to their homes after they were forced out.

We spoke with a few tenants.

Residents tell us what once was a close-knit community where many raised their families are now forced to say goodbye. With the closure set for Saturday night, tenants tell us they took the entire day to move.

"It's been hard," a tenant said. "For me, my kids, everybody! I mean the other families it's not right.

It's an emotional time for the Snyder family who has lived in Patrick Henry Mobile Home Park for over 22 years. They spent the past weeks packing up the items in their home.

"We've already taken two loads in the back of the car today because we have no more money right now to do anything with," the Synder family tells News 3.

The land is owned by the Peninsula airport commission which decided to shut the park down. A notice of termination of lease went out to tenants back in April. According to the notice, the reason tenants were given the notice to move is because of the fast declining infrastructure.

On the notice, August 28 was initially the move-out time for tenants but then the date was extended to November 5.

"I'll be in my van unless I can find housing. I don't know where we're going to go yet," the Synder family said.

We spoke with the airport's executive director who tells us the United Way is helping families move elsewhere, along with the airport giving tenants six month rent-free between early May and November. They also gave incentives of a few thousand dollars to leave early. The Synders tell us that's not enough.

"My word for the airport is I hope they're satisfied to what they've done to everybody," they said.

Machines now plan to take down the trailers that still stand.

Another long-time resident says although he's facing removal from his home, he prepared months for this day to come.

"I planned ahead and I do have a place I'm staying at right now," Billy, a long-time resident tells us.

Now he is packing up his car with instruments near and dear to his heart. Billy is holding onto hope.

We asked airport leaders about their future plans for the property and they said, "There are no plans for the land other than to improve airfield drainage and some stormwater lines run through the mobile home park."