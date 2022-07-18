NORFOLK, Va. - An elevator repair issue at government-run apartments in Norfolk is forcing residents, some of whom are disabled and elderly, out of their homes.

Residents of the Partrea Apartments told News 3 that they're frustrated and feel like they've been pushed aside.

The elevator in Building A of the Partrea Apartments has been out of service for a week. That's a big issue for people who live on the second and third floors, as many of the building's residents are unable to use the stairs.

"There are people trapped up there because they can't come down, the elevator's broke," said Kim Strickland, who lives on the second floor. "They're stranded up there, and what happens if a fire happens?"

Of Building A's 24 impacted units, three residents were put up in hotels, according to the Norfolk Redevelopment Housing Authority. Those residents returned home Monday, only to be met with the same issue.

“When the elevator broke last week, I had to go up and down the stairs and I’m in a chair, electric scooter," said Felicia Britton, who lives on the third floor. "Then when we got to the hotel I had to walk around the hotel and now my feet are swollen and the elevator is broken again, so I can’t get back upstairs."

The NRHA confirmed to News 3 they are aware of the issue and are working to get residents back in hotels as soon as possible. Right now, the NRHA says it could be a week before the part comes in for the broken elevator.

Residents say they deserve to be treated better.

"We're sitting in the lobby with all our stuff, because we can't carry it up the stairs and nobody will help us," Britton said.

The NRHA says the elevator was inspected last month and passed, so this issue was unexpected.

News 3 is working to learn more.