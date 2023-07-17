Residents on narrow York County road frustrated by nearby construction project

YORK COUNTY, Va. - Residents on Springfield Road in York County tell News 3 they're frustrated by a nearby construction project that's using their narrow residential road as the only access point to the housing development.

"I come home and my bedroom just sounds like I live in New York," said resident Josh Mullins.

Mullins said his typically quiet neighborhood has been anything but quiet since the construction began in 2021 on a housing development called Tranquility.

"We reach over 200 some vehicles a day," said Mullins. "It's constant construction noise."

News 3 reached out to York County for comment; they sent us a memo from County Administrator Neil Morgan to the Board of Directors. It details a $48,000 study that was done to find an alternate route.

The project would cost nearly $2 million, and the road wouldn't be done for three years.

Morgan called the alternate route a complete waste of money.

"I continue to believe that a better investment in county funds would be to upgrade Springfield Road, if that's something the residents desire," said Morgan in the memo.

Montee Jons was a member of the planning commission in 2021 when the project was approved. He said the board considering improving Springfield Road at this point is too little too late.

"This is an invasion and an assault upon this community," said Jons.

News 3 also reached out to the developer Henderson Inc. for comment. A representative said:

"We are aware of the impact the development is having on Springfield Road residents and have done and continue to do what we can to minimize the impact. We have added pull off areas to help with passing traffic, and put signage up to remind contractors to be respectful of the neighbors. We have also set and are enforcing a 7AM to 7PM workday for all contractors. We have increased communication to all current and future homeowners about traffic patterns (i.e. they are not permitted to use Springfield Road for entrance or exit to the neighborhood), and added signage to clearly designate the Springfield Road exit as for construction only. We are locking the construction gate at night and once construction is complete, the permanent “emergency only” barrier will be installed to prevent all Tranquility traffic from using the road unless there is an emergency. We have also set up an email and phone line for the residents to communicate any concerns that arise so we can attempt to address and remedy what we can and what we have control over." — Representative for Henderson Inc.

