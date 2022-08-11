Residents speak out after 2-year-old shot in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va.— A Portsmouth community wants to know what led to a 2-year-old boy getting shot. Police tell us he suffered critical injuries.

A quiet community woke up to chaos late Wednesday night.

"We've never had no stuff like this out here" said one resident.

It happened on deep creek boulevard. Police believe it was an accidental shooting but have not released any other information.

"I feel pity for the baby that did get shot," said a resident.

Our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones went to the neighborhood where it all happened, to speak with residents and get details.

"Do you have any surveillance footage that caught anything," Jones asked one neighbor.

Although the answer was no, one mother is holding her 2-year-old baby boy tighter now.

"It sounded like a war outside and it was just a lot of police lights, it was just really late. It was going on 11 so you just knew something was wrong," said the concerned mother.

Our reporter asked the mother how many cars she saw.

"Too many to count. They blocked us in."

But just a few doors down, another woman is demanding answers.

"A 2-year-old child got shot in the head and don't nobody seem to know anything it's kind of shocking to us," said a concerned resident.

"Are you on high alert right now?" asked Jones.

"Oh yes for my place hell yeah," she responded.

A community organizer in the neighborhood tells News 3 she will be planning a prayer circle outside of CHKD as the 2-year-old remains in critical condition.