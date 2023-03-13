Retired educator in Chesapeake wins $5 million from Virginia Lottery ticket

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman in Chesapeake is celebrating the massive prize she won from the Virginia Lottery.

Eunice Sample purchased a ticket from the $173 Million Extravaganza game, according to the Virginia Lottery. She told the lottery that she purchased it at the 7-Eleven located at 907 Great Bridge Blvd. in Chesapeake.

The retired educator was “shocked” when she scratched her ticket and saw that she had won the game’s top prize of $5 million.

“I’m excited, happy, shocked, stunned, but I feel great!” said Sample.

The lottery says there are three top prize tickets. The two other top prizes have yet to be claimed, making Sample the only top prize winner so far.