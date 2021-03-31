Menu

Reversing Trump, Pentagon to release new transgender policy

Charles Dharapak/AP
FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. Defense officials say the Pentagon will sweep away Trump-era policies that largely banned transgender people from serving in the military and will issue new rules that broaden their access to medical care and gender transition. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
Posted at 12:59 PM, Mar 31, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense officials say the Pentagon will sweep away Trump-era policies that largely banned transgender people from serving in the military and will issue new rules that broaden their access to medical care and gender transition.

The officials tell The Associated Press that the new department regulations allow transgender people who meet military standards to enlist and serve openly in their self-identified gender, and they will be able to get medically necessary transition-related care authorized by law.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal decisions not yet made public.

The expected release of the new guidelines Wednesday coincides with International Transgender Day of Visibility.

