'Revive Your Pride:' A list of Pride Month 2021 events in Hampton Roads

Hampton Roads Pride

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - June is Pride Month!

Hampton Roads Pride has been celebrating the local LGBTQ community for three decades now. Although celebrations were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit has announced a full lineup of events, including a scaled-down PrideFest at the Scope Arena Plaza on September 11.

The theme of this year's celebration is "Revive Your Pride."

Although Hampton Roads Pride will not return to Town Point Park in 2021, the organization has worked with city officials, business partners and public health experts to take some of the most popular elements of PrideFest and reinvent them as individual events spread throughout the month of June.

"We are excited to announce Hampton RoadsPride will offer a wide variety of virtual and in-person celebrations in 2021," stated HamptonRoads Pride President Rudy Almanzor. "Our theme this year is 'Revive Your Pride,' with the hashtags #hrpride and #reviveyourpride. We are working hard to offer opportunities for the LGBT and allied communities to revive and reconnect safely during our Pride events in June and September.”

Below is a list of events for Pride Month 2021:

June 3

Pride Seltzer Kickoff at Bold Mariner Brewing Company

When: 12-10 p.m.

Where: 1901 E. Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, Va.

June 4

Virtual Dance Party with DJ Amy Alderman

When: 8-10 p.m.

Where: Zoom

June 5

Meet the Author

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Virginia Beach Public Library, MEO Central, 4100 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, Va.

Book: "LGBT Hampton Roads" by Dr. Charles Ford and Dr. Jeffrey Littlejohn

June 6

PraiseFest

When: 9:30-10 a.m.

Where: Zoom

June 10

Pride Night at Smartmouth Brewing Pilot House

When: 4-10 p.m.

Where: 313 32nd Street, Virginia Beach, Va.

June 12

Drag Bingo

When: 3-5 p.m.

Where: Multiple venues

June 13

Pride in the ViBE

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: ViBe Park

Pride Drag Brunch

Showtimes: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: Croc's 19th Street Bistro, 601 19th Street, Virginia Beach, Va.

June 16

LGBT Hampton History Walking Tour with Dr. Charles Ford (pre-recorded event)

Pride Night at Harbor Park Stadium

When: Starts at 7:05 p.m.

Where: 150 Park Avenue, Norfolk, Va.

June 19

Rainbow Starz Variety Show (ticketed event)

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Attucks Theatre, 1010 Church Street, Norfolk, Va.

June 20

Family Day and Pride Week Kickoff at Ocean Breeze Waterpark

When: Runs June 20-26

Where: 849 General Booth Blvd., Virginia Beach, Va.

June 25

Pride Night at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: 2044 Landstown Centre Way, Virginia Beach, Va.

June 26

Pride Kiki at Ocean Breeze Waterpark

When: 8-11 p.m.

Where: 849 General Booth Blvd., Virginia Beach, Va.

June 27

Sunday Tea Dance Revival

When: 2-5 p.m.

Where: Venue 112, 401 North Great Neck Rd., Virginia Beach, Va.

June 28

Stonewall 52nd Anniverary: "What does Pride mean to me?" Zoom panel discussion

Moderated by Dr. Charles Ford

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Zoom

June 30

LGBT Ghent History Walking Tour with Dr. Charles Ford (pre-recorded event)

Hampton Roads Pride is also rolling out a new "Pathway of Pride" program to drive much-needed economic and volunteer activity beyond the borders of their usual PrideFest venue to the business districts of multiple Hampton Roads cities.

Of the new program, Almanzor explained, "Our Pathway of Pride program will connect our business, career, education and wellness partners with members of the LGBT and allied communities in new ways in 2021.

Attendees are encouraged to continue to wear a mask, wash their hands, practice social distancing and get vaccinated so the community can come together to celebrate PrideFest in person in September.

"Pride Month and PrideFest will look a little different this year. We are confident we can prioritize public health safety in order to gather, celebrate, and invest in our community together," Almanzor said.

Click here for more information on events for Pride Month 2021 in Hampton Roads.