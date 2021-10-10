Watch
News

Actions

Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library opens in Campostella area of Norfolk

items.[0].image.alt
Norfolk Public Library
Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library
Richard_A._Tucker_Memorial_Library-4_original.jpg
Richard_A._Tucker_Memorial_Library-19_original.jpg
Richard_A._Tucker_Memorial_Library-30_original.jpg
Posted at 10:58 AM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 10:58:16-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk's newest library, the Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library, celebrated its grand opening at the end of September.

The new 17,000 square foot library includes more than 30,000 popular and classic fiction and nonfiction titles, as well as a meeting room, two study rooms, an African American collection and a reading patio. It also includes a 5,000 square foot Nature Explorium, an outdoor classroom with active learning stations for children and families.

It is the first-ever Norfolk Public Library branch in the Campostella area.

The Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To learn more about the Norfolk Public Library system, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections