Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library opens in Campostella area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk's newest library, the Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library, celebrated its grand opening at the end of September.

The new 17,000 square foot library includes more than 30,000 popular and classic fiction and nonfiction titles, as well as a meeting room, two study rooms, an African American collection and a reading patio. It also includes a 5,000 square foot Nature Explorium, an outdoor classroom with active learning stations for children and families.

It is the first-ever Norfolk Public Library branch in the Campostella area.

The Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

