Richmond can take down its last remaining Confederate statue, judge rules

RICHMOND, Va. — A judge ruled in favor of the City of Richmond in a lawsuit over the future of the Gen. A.P. Hill statue — the last standing Confederate monument in the city.

The statue's fate had been held up because the general's remains are buried underneath, and the city and Hill's descendants disagree over what should be done.

The city argued they are the sole owners, and want it given to the Black History Museum like the other Confederate monuments that were removed around the city.

The descendants said they consider the statue to be a grave marker and their property.

A statue of Hill and his remains have been at the intersection of Hermitage and Laburnum since 1891.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney released the following statement after the judge's ruling.